The Science Quiz appears twice a week in the daily science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.
Questions (answers at the bottom):
1. The layer below the abyssal zone is called the _____ zone. It lies within trenches and stretches 6-11 km below sea level. It is named for the Greek god of the underworld. Fill in the blank.
2. In the abyssal zone, at 4-6 km below sea level, the only ______ comes from the zones above and from deep polar ice that has melted. Fill in the blank.
3. Cusk eels belong to the genus Brotula. But in 1970, a cusk eel was found off the coast of Puerto Rico and was classified in the genus Abyssobrotula. A second species of Abyssobrotula cusk eel was found in 2016. What’s the distinction of the 1970 cusk eel?
4. One inhabitant of the abyssal zone is the _____ _______. Its name comes from its similarity to a character in a famous 1941 Disney film. Its genus is Grimpoteuthis. Fill in the blanks.
5. The formidable environs of the abyssal zone have prevented scientists from further studying abyssal _________: the propensity for invertebrate organisms to grow to be much larger than their relatives in shallower waters. Fill in the blanks.
Visual question
This photo shows three men inside a vessel built by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, to carry a small crew to 5 km below sea level. Name the vessel.
Answers:
- Hadal zone
- Oxygen
- Deepest living fish found thus far (8.37 km below sea level)
- Dumbo octopus
- Gigantism
Visual: MATSYA 6000
