GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz: Nuclear non-proliferation

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. ‘Proliferation’ is the term used to describe a condition in which countries that aren’t recognised as ‘Nuclear Weapon States’ by the X treaty acquire nuclear weapons. Name X.

2. Name the U.S. representative to the U.N. Atomic Energy Commission who in 1946 floated a plan proposing to destroy the U.S. nuclear arsenal if the world’s countries set up an “international atomic development authority” and a system to automatically sanction countries that tried to develop new nuclear weapons.

3. Name the three countries that are considered “threshold” states under the X treaty (in Q1) because they aren’t part of this treaty but either have or are strongly believed to have the ability to quickly assemble and deploy nuclear weapons.

4. A thorny issue in safeguarding nuclear materials to make atomic weapons is ____-___ technologies, which are technologies that can be used for both civilian and military ends. Fill in the blanks.

5. Name the 1967 treaty that prohibits countries from placing nuclear weapons in orbit around the earth.

Visual:

In 2005, this man, as the then director-general of an autonomous U.N. body called Y, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their “efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes”. Name him and Y.

Answers:

1. Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

2. Bernard Baruch

3. India, Pakistan, Israel

4. Dual-use

5. Outer Space Treaty

Visual: Mohamed ElBaradei, International Atomic Energy Agency

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / nuclear weapons

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.