The Science Quiz | Non-classical states of matter

March 08, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Large Natural Rough Crystal Diamonds. Image for Representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questions:

1. This state of matter refers to solids that lack long-range order – i.e. some sort of relationship between parts of the solid across (relatively) long distances in the bulk. Many volcanic eruptions leave behind rocky formations in this state, as does the act of rapidly cooling a substance that has been heated from solid to liquid. Name this state.

2. Materials in this state do have long-range order but are also liquid, which is unusual. They are part of a widely used household appliance because of their low power consumption, low heat emission, and elimination of flicker. Name this state.

3. Instances of this material are often sold as a human-made replacement for natural rubber. They are characterised by a microphase separation: that is, nanometre-wide blocks of the material dissociate from each other, but don’t pull away entirely because they’re joined by covalent bonds. What are such materials called?

4. This state of matter is characterised by its magnetic properties. To illustrate: in ferromagnetic materials, the quantum spin of atoms all point in the same direction. In this state, the spins point in random directions. Name this state.

5. Scientists haven’t directly observed this state of matter but they know it exists because they’re able to predict its properties and behaviour from large distances. Neutron stars possess one variety of this state and white dwarfs another. Name this state.

Answers:

1. Glass

2. Liquid crystal

3. Copolymers

4. Spin glass

5. Degenerate matter

