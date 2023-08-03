The Science Quiz | India’s space programme

August 03, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated August 04, 2023 05:27 pm IST

Q: Under the guidance of Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian government set up X in 1963 under the Department of Atomic Energy. X became the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) seven years later. Name X.

A: Indian National Committee for Space Research

Q: India launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, on board a Soviet Union launch vehicle in 1975. Which was India’s first satellite that it launched on its own rocket, in 1980?

A: RS-1

Q: Between the SLV-3 and the wildly successful PSLV programmes, ISRO had the ____ programme, centred on a five-stage rocket to carry satellites weighing up to 150 kg to low-earth orbit. Fill in the blank with the name of the rocket that saw only one complete success, in 1994.

A: Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle

Q: The ISRO Propulsion Complex is where the organisation tests all its engines during development and before major launches. In which district is this facility located?

A: Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Q: At the time of launch, which instrument onboard the AstroSat space telescope boasted the “best spectral [capabilities] ever” to study radiation of energy 80-250 keV?

A: Cadmium-Zinc-Telluride Imager (CZTI)

Q: This is ISRO’s official logo, which the organisation didn’t have until 2002. Name the font in which the organisation’s name is written (in blue).

A: Prakrta

