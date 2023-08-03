HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz | India’s space programme

How well do you really know the Indian space programme?

August 03, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated August 04, 2023 05:27 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passenger satellites lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passenger satellites lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Sunday, July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Q: Under the guidance of Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian government set up X in 1963 under the Department of Atomic Energy. X became the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) seven years later. Name X.

A: Indian National Committee for Space Research

Q: India launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, on board a Soviet Union launch vehicle in 1975. Which was India’s first satellite that it launched on its own rocket, in 1980?

A: RS-1

Q: Between the SLV-3 and the wildly successful PSLV programmes, ISRO had the ____ programme, centred on a five-stage rocket to carry satellites weighing up to 150 kg to low-earth orbit. Fill in the blank with the name of the rocket that saw only one complete success, in 1994.

A: Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle

Q: The ISRO Propulsion Complex is where the organisation tests all its engines during development and before major launches. In which district is this facility located?

A: Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Q: At the time of launch, which instrument onboard the AstroSat space telescope boasted the “best spectral [capabilities] ever” to study radiation of energy 80-250 keV?

A: Cadmium-Zinc-Telluride Imager (CZTI)

Q: This is ISRO’s official logo, which the organisation didn’t have until 2002. Name the font in which the organisation’s name is written (in blue).

A: Prakrta

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / ISRO / space programme

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.