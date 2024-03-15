The Science Quiz | Ice creams

March 15, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Questions:

1. In the last period of classical Japan, between around 800 and 1200 AD, people would preserve water as ice during the winter. During the summer, they would shave slivers off this ice, pour a flavoured syrup onto them, and serve them to the aristocracy. What was this dish called?

2. In the 16th century, some people found that when ____ was added to very chill water, it froze sooner. In the 17th century, which was still a time before the invention of refrigeration, people used this effect to prepare sorbets. Fill in the blank.

3. The word for this chilled dessert comes from the Persian term for ‘covered cup’. It has its origins in 16th century Delhi, under the Mughal Empire, when cooks prepared it by slow-cooking sweetened milk while stirring it continuously. The action forces the milk to condense and harden. Next, it is placed inside a pot filled with ice and the answer to Q2. Name this dish.

4. In this a particularly modern way to make ice cream, you add the contents of the delicacy in a bowl while also slowly adding ~200 ml of liquid ________ and stirring with a wooden spoon. It should be ready in minutes. Fill in the blank.

5. What type of mixture is ice cream? Hint: it consists of ice-cream crystals suspended in a mixture of sugar and water, among other things.

Visual:

Name the phenomenon shown where large palladium crystals absorb smaller ones to get bigger. Ice crystals in ice cream need to be bigger or they will undergo this process and lower the product’s shelf life.

Answers:

1. Kakigori

2. Salt

3. Kulfi

4. Nitrogen

5. Colloid

Visual: Ostwald ripening

