GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The Science Quiz | How far can you count?

April 26, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. If an octant is one-eighth, a quintant is one-fifth, and a trient is one-third, how much is a dodrant?

2. In the Indian numbering system and in the Urdu language, 1 followed by five zeroes is a lakh, seven zeroes is a crore, and nine zeroes is an arab. What is the name for the number in which 1 is followed by 11 zeroes?

3. In the same Indian numbering system and in Tamil, what is the word for the number of value 1 lakh lakh crore? Hint: In regular, non-numerical use, this word means ‘strangeness’.

4. What’s the name for the number worth 10,000? This name is descended from a Greek word meaning “of countless numbers” and is often colloquially used to mean a very large number.

5. The short and long scales are two ways to name numbers expressed as powers of 10. In the short scale, a trillion is a thousand-billion; in the long scale, it’s a million-billion. What’s the name of a quadrillion on the long scale?

Visual:

Name the horse in this picture. In the early 20th century, Wilhelm von Osten (pictured) claimed this horse could count, but it was later found to be a classic case of experimenter’s bias.

Answers:

1. Three-fourths

2. Kharab

3. Anniyam

4. Myriad

5. Billiard

Visual: Clever Hans

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / mathematics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.