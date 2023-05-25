May 25, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated May 24, 2023 05:30 pm IST

The Science Quiz appears twice a week in the daily science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions (answers at the bottom):

1. The largest cell and the smallest cell in the human body are naturally ‘made for each other’. Yet almost always a normal body will contain only one of these cells and not both. Which are these cells?

2. What five-letter word refers to a large ecosystem where plants, animals, insects, and people live in a certain type of climate? For example, in Brazil, one would be in a hot and humid _____ called the tropical rainforest.

3. What is common to ALICE, ATLAS, CMS, and LHCb?

4. The study of the determinants, occurrence, and distribution of health and disease in a defined population is called what?

5. There are three ‘French’ chemical elements because of their nomenclature. One is Francium. Name the other two.

6. From which type of protein is the common food additive gelatin derived?

7. Used primarily in fertilisers, which element is never found free in nature even though it makes up about 2.5% of the earth’s crust?

Visual: Name this English scientist primarily responsible for one of the greatest inventions in the last quarter of the 20th century.

Answers:

Ovum and sperm Biome These are four particle detectors at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN Epidemiology Gallium and lutetium (Lutetia = Paris) Collagen Potassium

