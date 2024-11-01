The Science Quiz | Deals to protect the planet

Questions:

1. Name the declaration adopted by members of the United Nations in October 2021 that requires them to recognise the vision of “living in harmony with nature” by 2050 and to endeavour to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

2. The X treaty entered into force in 1989 and enjoys a reputation as an example of successful international collaboration because it helped get rid of Y. The 1985 Vienna Convention, X, and the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are also the only three treaties ratified by all 198 UN members. Name X and Y.

3. Name the supplementary agreement struck to the Convention on Biological Diversity struck in 2010. It’s designed for countries to ensure the benefits of exploiting the genetic resources in a place are shared with the communities who help protect those resources.

4. The Kyoto Protocol extends the UNFCCC by requiring its member countries to lower their emissions of greenhouse gases. Name the country that “reluctantly” withdrew from this agreement in 2012 because it had missed its target and the resulting fine, $14 billion, would have ruined its economy.

5. P is an international treaty and Q is the entity it protects worldwide. P is named for the city in Iran where it was adopted in 1971. India has 85 sites of Q. The Montreux Record maintains a list of all Q that are currently facing challenges. Name P and Q.

Visual:

This map shows countries that have ratified X or signed X (light green), a treaty that prohibits the import of any hazardous waste. Name X.

Answers:

1. Kunming Declaration

2. Montreal Protocol

3. Nagoya Protocol

4. Canada

5. Ramsar Convention, wetlands

Visual: Bamako Convention