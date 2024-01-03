The Science Quiz | Cervical cancer awareness

January 03, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated January 02, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Questions:

1. This virus causes the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S. and is associated with cervical cancer. Name it.

2. How much does the female human cervix dilate (in centimetres) during childbirth?

3. This group of mammals possesses a duplex uterus featuring two distinct cervices, allowing them to concurrently bear multiple offspring at various stages of development. Name the group.

4. The ______ serves as a shared opening for the digestive, urinary, and reproductive tracts in birds and other species that are devoid of a cervix. Additionally, in all human embryos, this opening exists until around four to six weeks, after which it divides into the urogenital sinus and the rectum. Name it.

5. What is the period in the menstrual cycle called when the cervix moves higher and is soft?

Visual:

Name the German virologist (shown above) who won a Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for his discovery of the virus that caused cervical cancer.

Answers:

1. Human papillomavirus

2. 10 cm

3. Marsupial

4. Cloaca

5. Ovulation

Visual: Harald zur Hausen

