The Science Quiz | Alkali metals

January 12, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. On January 7, 1939, __________ _____ discovered francium by purifying actinium-227. She originally called it ‘catium’, but her supervisor Irène Joliot-Curie suggested she change it to ‘francium’ because, among other things, ‘catium’ sounded too much like it was cat-related. Fill in the blanks.

2. Name the alkali metal that is often used in electric batteries as the cathode (in an oxide form). It is prized for this particular application because of its ions’ ability to move between the layers of graphite, which make up the anode.

3. This element – an alkali metal – is the sixth most abundant in the earth’s crust, after calcium and before magnesium. Industries that use it include food preparation and preservation, drug-making, metallurgy, astronomy, and nuclear reactors (as a coolant). Name this metal.

4. This alkali metal makes up around 0.2% of the human body by mass, and its principal source in foods is fruits. Its name comes from the pre-industrial practice of soaking the ashes of plants in a pot, which yields this element, for use in fertilisers. Name this metal.

5. This alkali metal is liquid at room temperature and pressure. It can spontaneously catch fire. Most of its chemical properties are centred on the fact that this is the most eager of all elements to give away an electron in a reaction. Name this metal.

Visual:

This alkali metal gets its name from Latin for ‘deep red’, which is the colour with which it glows when heated – like in the flame above. Name it.

Answers:

1. Marguerite Perey

2. Lithium

3. Sodium

4. Potassium

5. Caesium

Visual: Rubidium

