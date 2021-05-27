All about fungi: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. Fungi are...
Fungi are eukaryotic organisms; i.e., their cells contain membrane-bound organelles and clearly defined nuclei.
As fungi lack chlorophyll and are distinguished by unique structural and physiological features, they have been separated from plants.
1. Fungus comes from the Latin word for...
1. The study of fungi is called...
The study of fungi is known as mycology — a broad application of the Greek word for mushroom, mykēs.
1. Which of the following are NOT fungi?
There are also many funguslike organisms, including slime molds and oomycetes (water molds), that do not belong to kingdom Fungi but are often called fungi.
May 27, 2021
