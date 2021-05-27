Science
&nbsp;

All about fungi: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. Fungi are...

1. Fungi are...

1. Fungus comes from the Latin word for...

1. The study of fungi is called...

1. Which of the following are NOT fungi?

All about fungi: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | May 27, 2021 5:40:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-may27-2021/article34658493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY