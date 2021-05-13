All about sauropods: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
All about sauropods: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
All about sauropods: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. The Geological Survey of India has found fossil bone fragments of dinosaurs called sauropods in Meghalaya. What does a sauropod literally mean?
The finding makes Meghalaya the fifth Indian State after Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to report sauropod bones having titanosaurian affinity.
The finding makes Meghalaya the fifth Indian State after Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to report sauropod bones having titanosaurian affinity.
The finding makes Meghalaya the fifth Indian State after Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to report sauropod bones having titanosaurian affinity.
1. Sauropods are notable for the enormous sizes attained by some species, and the group includes the largest animals to have ever lived on land. Why did they evolve to become the long-necked giants they were?
Sauropods had very long necks, long tails, small heads relative to the rest of their body, and four thick, pillar-like legs.
Sauropods had very long necks, long tails, small heads relative to the rest of their body, and four thick, pillar-like legs.
Sauropods had very long necks, long tails, small heads relative to the rest of their body, and four thick, pillar-like legs.
1. Sauropods belong to one of the two groups of dinosaurs called Saurischia. Name the other group.
The Dinosauria contains two major groups of dinosaurs: the Ornithischia, or "bird-hipped" dinosaurs, and the Saurischia, or "lizard-hipped" dinosaurs.
The Dinosauria contains two major groups of dinosaurs: the Ornithischia, or "bird-hipped" dinosaurs, and the Saurischia, or "lizard-hipped" dinosaurs.
The Dinosauria contains two major groups of dinosaurs: the Ornithischia, or "bird-hipped" dinosaurs, and the Saurischia, or "lizard-hipped" dinosaurs.
1. What are Brachiosaurs?
1. Sauropods first evolved in the...
Sauropods first evolved in the Early Jurassic Epoch. They became gigantic and highly diverse in the Late Jurassic Epoch and persisted into the Cretaceous Period.
Sauropods first evolved in the Early Jurassic Epoch. They became gigantic and highly diverse in the Late Jurassic Epoch and persisted into the Cretaceous Period.
Sauropods first evolved in the Early Jurassic Epoch. They became gigantic and highly diverse in the Late Jurassic Epoch and persisted into the Cretaceous Period.
All about sauropods: The Hindu Science Quiz
Please enter a valid email address.
NASA denounces China over 'irresponsible standards' after its rocket disintegrates over Indian Ocean
Explained | Why have doctors cautioned against misuse of CT scans and steroids to diagnose and treat COVID-19?
Printable version | May 13, 2021 4:37:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-may13-2021/article34550252.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.