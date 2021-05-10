From atoms to animal science: The Hindu Science Quiz
From atoms to animal science: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. In animal science, what does “Ethology” mean? It is the study of…
1. Noradrenaline is a hormone secreted by the adrenal medulla, a part of the brain, and the sympathetic nerves. It has many uses in the body. What does the prefix “nor” stand for?
1. What animal is often called a ‘beewolf’?
1. Crystals have their atoms arranged in strictly period order. In Quasicrystals even though the constituents are ordered, they are not arranged in periodic order, for example in Penrose tilings. Which of the following uses a quasicrystal?
1. Which of the following types of glass is used in labs for tubes with semiconductors?
From atoms to animal science: The Hindu Science Quiz
Next Story