All about inventors: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. The first electric light was invented by...
1. Michael Faraday served as whose lab assistant?
1. What did Nikola Tesla invent?
In 1891, Nikola Tesla touched the terminals of a transformer allowing 250,000 volts across the surface of his body, to demonstrate the safety of AC.
1. A famous inventor predicted that in future books would be made of nickel. Who is s/he?
1. This scientist thought by perfecting alchemy through science, gold will lose its attraction as a priced commodity. Name him/her.
In 1911, Edison predicted that it was only a question of time before the U.S. manufactured gold. Because of the resulting glut, gold would "not much longer lure" as a commodity.
