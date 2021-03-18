From vaccine to Venus: The Hindu Science Quiz
1. An adjuvant is a substance added to a vaccine to improve its efficiency. The adjuvant boosts the reaction of the immune system to the antigen. Which of the following has adjuvant properties?
1. In a launch planned in 2021, this telescope will be sent off into space. It will be a space observatory that is expected to look at distant worlds and solve mysteries of our solar system. Which of the following is being referred to here?
1. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe swept close to Venus in February. This was one of the planned gravity assists which will be used to accelerate the probe in its journey towards the Sun. How many such gravity assists will the probe get from Venus?
1. G.N. Ramachandran (1922 – 2001) was an Indian scientist famous for establishing the Ramachandran plot. What does the Ramachandran plot help understand?
1. Earthworms are classified under the genus Annelida. What does the term annelid mean?