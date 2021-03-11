Science
Traces of past: The fossils of ‘Dickinsonia’ found at the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, near Bhopal.

All about fossils: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. The Bhimbetka caves near Bhopal were in the news recently. Why?

1. The fossil of which organism was found in Bhimbetka?

1. Which period does the Dickinsonia belong to?

1. When did the earth witness an explosion of life forms?

1. Through which technique were the age profiles of the Dickinsonia fossils determined?

All about fossils: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 5:11:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-march-11-2021/article34044198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY