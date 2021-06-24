Science
Researchers are working on a DNA-inspired storage system that can hold massive amount of data, without taking much space

From synthetic biology to sequencing: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. Synthetic biology is linked to the study of...

1. What is biomimetics?

1. 2010 marks the watershed year for artificial life research. Why?

1. Sequencing of the human genome was completed in 2003. How many other species have been genome-sequenced so far?

1. By now we all know that humans and chimps share almost 99% of genes. What's the score of the cow?

