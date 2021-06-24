From synthetic biology to sequencing: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
From synthetic biology to sequencing: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
From synthetic biology to sequencing: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. Synthetic biology is linked to the study of...
Synthetic biology is the field of research in which the main objective is to create fully operational biological systems from the smallest constituent parts possible, including DNA, proteins, and other organic molecules.
Synthetic biology is the field of research in which the main objective is to create fully operational biological systems from the smallest constituent parts possible, including DNA, proteins, and other organic molecules.
Synthetic biology is the field of research in which the main objective is to create fully operational biological systems from the smallest constituent parts possible, including DNA, proteins, and other organic molecules.
1. What is biomimetics?
Biomimetics is an interdisciplinary field in which principles from engineering, chemistry and biology are applied to the synthesis of materials, synthetic systems or machines that have functions that mimic biological processes.
Biomimetics is an interdisciplinary field in which principles from engineering, chemistry and biology are applied to the synthesis of materials, synthetic systems or machines that have functions that mimic biological processes.
Biomimetics is an interdisciplinary field in which principles from engineering, chemistry and biology are applied to the synthesis of materials, synthetic systems or machines that have functions that mimic biological processes.
1. 2010 marks the watershed year for artificial life research. Why?
1. Sequencing of the human genome was completed in 2003. How many other species have been genome-sequenced so far?
More than 250 animal species and 50 species of birds alone have been genome-sequenced, and the list continues to grow almost daily.
More than 250 animal species and 50 species of birds alone have been genome-sequenced, and the list continues to grow almost daily.
More than 250 animal species and 50 species of birds alone have been genome-sequenced, and the list continues to grow almost daily.
1. By now we all know that humans and chimps share almost 99% of genes. What's the score of the cow?
From synthetic biology to sequencing: The Hindu Science Quiz
Please enter a valid email address.
Single dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid vaccine offers 60% protection for the elderly: Lancet study
Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 4:24:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-june-24-2021/article34948391.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.