All about differences: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. Are zebras white with black stripes or black with white stripes?
Since white stripes only exist because pigment is denied, black is understood to be the “default” colour of a zebra.
1. What’s the difference between a frog and a toad?
1. What’s the difference between angiosperms and gymnosperms?
Gymnosperms are a smaller, more ancient group, within the kingdom Plantae and it consists of plants that produce “naked seeds” (seeds that are not protected by a fruit).
1. The shooting star that streaks across the sky is a...
A meteor is the streak of light that you see in the sky when a small piece of cometary or asteroidal material enters the atmosphere at high speed and burns up.
1. What's the difference between a solstice and an equinox?
