All about viruses: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
All about viruses: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
All about viruses: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. What are mutations in a virus?
Once the virus latches on to a host, it begins to replicate and make copies of itself. During the process of virus replication, random errors arise.
Once the virus latches on to a host, it begins to replicate and make copies of itself. During the process of virus replication, random errors arise.
Once the virus latches on to a host, it begins to replicate and make copies of itself. During the process of virus replication, random errors arise.
1. Wendell M. Stanley won the 1946 Nobel Prize for his work linked to viruses. In which discipline did he win the prize?
Wendell M. Stanley and his colleagues crystallised a virus — tobacco mosaic virus — for the first time.
Wendell M. Stanley and his colleagues crystallised a virus — tobacco mosaic virus — for the first time.
Wendell M. Stanley and his colleagues crystallised a virus — tobacco mosaic virus — for the first time.
1. Tobacco mosaic virus is the first discovered virus. When was it discovered?
Two scientists contributed to the discovery of the first virus, Tobacco mosaic virus. Dmitri Ivanovsky in 1892 and Martinus Beijerinck in 1898.
Two scientists contributed to the discovery of the first virus, Tobacco mosaic virus. Dmitri Ivanovsky in 1892 and Martinus Beijerinck in 1898.
Two scientists contributed to the discovery of the first virus, Tobacco mosaic virus. Dmitri Ivanovsky in 1892 and Martinus Beijerinck in 1898.
1. Viruses derive their name from a Latin word meaning....
All about viruses: The Hindu Science Quiz
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 5:09:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-january-7-2021/article33520053.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.