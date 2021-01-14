All about vaccination: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. When speaking about vaccines against a particular disease, people mention the word “efficacy”. What does this refer to?
Efficacy, given as a percentage, calculated as the difference in new cases of the disease between a group that received the vaccine and the one that received a placebo in a trial.
1. Who is known as the father of vaccinology?
Edward Jenner (1749 – 1853), an English physician who was born in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, UK, was the first to pioneer vaccination.
1. Which was the first disease against which vaccination was developed?
1. Which of the following diseases cannot be treated with a vaccine?
1. What disease in children do Rotavirus vaccines address?
Diarrhoea. The World Health Organization estimated in 2013 that 2,15,000 children die every year from vaccine preventable rotavirus infections.
