Science
Unusual size: Life restoration of Kongonaphon kely shown to scale with human hands.

All about Paleontology: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. According to current estimates, we believe that the dinosaurs first appeared on the earth some 243-233 million years ago. What was the name of this period?

1. What are ammonites?

1. What is biostratigraphy used for?

1. What is the Devonian period named after?

1. What is referred to as the Cambrian explosion which took place nearly 541 million years ago?

All about Paleontology: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 3:32:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-february-4-2021/article33748822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY