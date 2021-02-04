All about Paleontology: The Hindu Science Quiz
All about Paleontology: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. According to current estimates, we believe that the dinosaurs first appeared on the earth some 243-233 million years ago. What was the name of this period?
Triassic – the period between 250 million years ago and 201.6 million years ago – was when the dinosaurs first appeared.
1. What are ammonites?
Fossils of molluscs which first appeared in the Devonian period (419.2--358.9 mya). They are used as index fossils, that is, to estimate the age of a particular rock based on the genus or species of ammonite present in them
1. What is biostratigraphy used for?
It is a way to estimate the relative ages of rocks by studying the fossil assemblages contained in them.
1. What is the Devonian period named after?
1. What is referred to as the Cambrian explosion which took place nearly 541 million years ago?
It was an event that marked the emergence of almost all animal phyla on the fossil record. It lasted for a period of 13-25 million years.
