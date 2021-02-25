From sleep to solar system: The Hindu Science Quiz
From sleep to solar system: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
From sleep to solar system: The Hindu Science Quiz
1. What is the correct name for the ‘hunger hormone’?
Ghrelin is predominantly secreted in the stomach and plays an important role in stimulating appetite.
1. Which of the following does not form a trans neptunian object?
Trans neptunian objects are minor planets that have orbits that go beyond Neptune, and include the first three choices. Hippocamp is a moon of Neptune.
1. The following is a list of moons of planets in the solar system. Only one these is unique in that it circles its planet in a direction opposite to the planet’s rotation. It is a retrograde moon. Which is it?
Triton which is Neptune’s moon and which may be a captured object from the Kuiper belt orbits Neptune in a direction oppose to Neptune’s rotation.
1. During which stage of sleep do we have dreams?
REM Sleep which is characterised by a rapid eye movement and it is during this stage that people have dreams.
1. In February 2001, the journals Nature and Science published two seminal papers. What was this discovery which we are celebrating 20 years later?
The Human genome project launched in 1990 sequenced for the first time the human genome and published their results in 2001, February.
