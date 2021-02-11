Science
&nbsp;

On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. In the history of agriculture, what are cultigens?

1. When did agriculture begin?

1. In the study of the origins of agriculture, what does palynology mean?

1. The first signs of agriculture emerged at the end of...

1. What does Fertile Crescent refer to in relation to agriculture?

On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 4:56:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-february-11-2021/article33810339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY