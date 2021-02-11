On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. In the history of agriculture, what are cultigens?
The grass (Poaceae), bean (Fabaceae), and nightshade or potato (Solanaceae) families are the most common cultigens.
The grass (Poaceae), bean (Fabaceae), and nightshade or potato (Solanaceae) families are the most common cultigens.
The grass (Poaceae), bean (Fabaceae), and nightshade or potato (Solanaceae) families are the most common cultigens.
1. When did agriculture begin?
Humans evolved into their current form some 200,000 years ago, yet they did not begin to engage in agriculture until about 15,000–10,000 years before the present.
Humans evolved into their current form some 200,000 years ago, yet they did not begin to engage in agriculture until about 15,000–10,000 years before the present.
Humans evolved into their current form some 200,000 years ago, yet they did not begin to engage in agriculture until about 15,000–10,000 years before the present.
1. In the study of the origins of agriculture, what does palynology mean?
Important information regarding plant domestication can be obtained by means of palynology, the study of pollen.
Important information regarding plant domestication can be obtained by means of palynology, the study of pollen.
Important information regarding plant domestication can be obtained by means of palynology, the study of pollen.
1. The first signs of agriculture emerged at the end of...
At the end of the Ice age, temperatures warmed, glaciers melted, sea levels rose, and ecosystems throughout the world reorganised.
At the end of the Ice age, temperatures warmed, glaciers melted, sea levels rose, and ecosystems throughout the world reorganised.
At the end of the Ice age, temperatures warmed, glaciers melted, sea levels rose, and ecosystems throughout the world reorganised.
1. What does Fertile Crescent refer to in relation to agriculture?
The Fertile Crescent includes a roughly crescent-shaped area of relatively fertile land which probably had a more moderate, agriculturally productive climate in the past than today, especially in Mesopotamia and the Nile valley.
The Fertile Crescent includes a roughly crescent-shaped area of relatively fertile land which probably had a more moderate, agriculturally productive climate in the past than today, especially in Mesopotamia and the Nile valley.
The Fertile Crescent includes a roughly crescent-shaped area of relatively fertile land which probably had a more moderate, agriculturally productive climate in the past than today, especially in Mesopotamia and the Nile valley.
On the history of agriculture: The Hindu Science Quiz
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Please enter a valid email address.
Coronavirus | Moderna and Pfizer vaccines neutralise variants encoding mutations E484K or N501Y but with less potency
Coronavirus | Indian researchers find why variant with D614G mutation spread faster in Europe, U.S. but not East Asia
Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 4:56:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-february-11-2021/article33810339.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.