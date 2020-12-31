From AI to LIGO: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. One of the stunning breakthroughs this year was made by an Artificial Intelligence program named AlphaFold devised by researchers from UK based Deep Mind. What was the breakthrough?
One of biology’s biggest challenges in the last fifty years has been to guess the shape into which a string of amino acids fold up to form the 3D protein which can be active. The proteins shape determines its key biochemical functions. AlphaFold has a success rate of 92.4 in a scale of 100.
1. What is the genome of the novel coronavirus made of?
RNA – Coronaviruses are important human and animal pathogens that contain extraordinarily long RNA genome.
1. On September 14, 2015, the LIGO detectors detected gravitational waves that resulted from the cataclysmic merging of two celestial bodies. What were these bodies?
The first set of gravitational waves to be detected were a result of the merging of two black holes to form a single more massive one.
1. Though gravitational waves were directly detected for the first time in the lab by LIGO in 2015, their existence had been inferred and shown by Russel Hulse and Joseph Taylor. When was this discovery announce?
In 1982, Russel Hulse and Joseph Taylor announced the results of eight years of observing radio pulses emanating from a pulsar (a spinning neutron star) orbiting a second neutron star. From the changes in the time of arrival of the pulses, they inferred that the spiralling stars were losing energy in the form of gravitational waves.
1. What are anaerobic bacteria?
These are bacteria that do not live where oxygen is found. In humans they are found in the gastrointestinal tract.
