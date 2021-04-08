All about bats: The Hindu Science Quiz
All about bats: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. Bats first appear in the fossil record around...
Bats represent the third group of flying vertebrates in Earth’s history, after the flying reptiles called pterosaurs and birds.
1. Which of the following are the smallest known bats?
1. Which of the following is the biggest known bat?
1. Approximately what percentage of mammals do bats make up?
1. What is sympatry?
Members of some bat species live together in large communities with close-quarter colonies in locations such as caves.
