All about the Large Hadron Collider: The Hindu Science Quiz
All about the Large Hadron Collider: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. The Large Hadron Collider is the worlds largest and most powerful particle accelerator. What among the following has been its most prominent discovery?
1. What does the word Hadron refer to? Which of the following is the most accurate answer?
1. Given that the LHC is the world’s largest particle accelerator, how big is its ring shaped structure?
1. At minus 271.3 degrees Celsius, the temperature of the air surrounding the magnets is lower than that in outer space. What is the element used to cool the magnets to this low temperature?
1. One of the four major experiments being carried out at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider in Geneva is named LHCb. What does the letter “b” stand for?
All about the Large Hadron Collider: The Hindu Science Quiz
Next Story