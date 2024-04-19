Daily Quiz | On India’s first satellite ‘Aryabhata’

1 / 5 | An important reason this mission was possible was the Soviet Union’s offer to launch the satellite for free. While he had some apprehensions at first, the then chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation got on board with ‘Aryabhata’ before representatives from the two countries signed the launch agreement. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : M.G.K. Menon SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | To memorialise the India-Soviet Union friendship, the USSR in 1984 issued a postage stamp featuring Aryabhata and two other Indian satellites launched onboard Soviet rockets. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bhaskara-I and Bhaskara-II SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Name the area on the outskirts of Bengaluru (then Bangalore) that U.R. Rao, the ‘Aryabhata’ project director from the India side, selected as the location for the Indian Scientific Satellite Project, where ‘Aryabhata’ would be built. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peenya SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 1972, the task of building ‘Aryabhata’ faced a political problem: there was strong opposition to moving equipment from the Satellite Systems Division in X to the new Bengaluru facility, despite a parliamentary assurance that the would be returned after the launch. Name the city X. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thiruvananthapuram SHOW ANSWER