Daily Quiz | On India’s first satellite ‘Aryabhata’
An employee inspects the Coded information from the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, being received at the ground telemetry receiving station at Siriharikuta, an island off the Nellore coast. File.
An important reason this mission was possible was the Soviet Union’s offer to launch the satellite for free. While he had some apprehensions at first, the then chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation got on board with ‘Aryabhata’ before representatives from the two countries signed the launch agreement. Name him.
To memorialise the India-Soviet Union friendship, the USSR in 1984 issued a postage stamp featuring Aryabhata and two other Indian satellites launched onboard Soviet rockets. Name them.
Name the area on the outskirts of Bengaluru (then Bangalore) that U.R. Rao, the ‘Aryabhata’ project director from the India side, selected as the location for the Indian Scientific Satellite Project, where ‘Aryabhata’ would be built.
In 1972, the task of building ‘Aryabhata’ faced a political problem: there was strong opposition to moving equipment from the Satellite Systems Division in X to the new Bengaluru facility, despite a parliamentary assurance that the would be returned after the launch. Name the city X.
In March 1975, a month before the launch date, a panel recommended three names for the satellite. One of course was ‘Aryabhata’, which Prime Minister Indira Gandhi picked. Name the other two options.