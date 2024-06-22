The birth and growth of music

The annual world music day was held on June 21, 2024. It is an occasion to look back at how music and rhythm have evolved from ancient times. As the study by Hattori and Tomonaga points out, when a rhythmic piece was played to a group of chimps, they began to dance in tune! However, their vocal cords have not evolved to singing; they can only grunt: listen to them. So, we humans not only owe many of our genes and our blood groups to the apes, but also our sense of rhythm!

So then, when did we humans start singing and playing music on instruments? Researchers have established that we began speaking during the Old Stone Age (2.5 million years ago and continued until 10,000 BCE), and ‘singing’ a little later. That we could sing and play instruments came about 40,000 years ago, when it was discovered that a flute was made using an animal bone, with seven holes in it to play ‘in tune’. It is well worth clicking on this site and enjoy it fully.

Ragam and talam

The actual musical notations seem to have been established in Europe and the Middle East during 9th Century BCE, with spaced notations (‘do, re, ma, fa, po, la, ti’), for singing and instrument-playing Hymns. And in India, it is believed to have been from the Vedic times (1,500- 600 BCE) with the notes (‘sa, re, ga, ma, pa, da, ni’). Dr Jameela Siddiqi writes, that we have had the swaras (‘sa, re, ga, ma, pa, da, ni’). When you can hear M S Subbulakshmi sing ‘Sobillu Saptaswara’ in Raga Jaganmohini, and Rupaka Talam, composed by Saint Thiagaraja (denoting that musical notes come from the navel, heart, tongue, and nose of our body). We have thus made significant advancements since those days by organising the notations in a geometric and classical way and inspiring our musical tastes.

But one does not need to be a connoisseur or a listener of only classical music, and only listen to M S Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan, Bach, Beethoven or Mozart, but also enjoy jazz, qawwali, popular and film music as many people do. They too are composed of the octave or parts of it- and with proper beats. Folk songs across the country, and even the world, are eminently enjoyable. A recent report by Allison Parshall in the May 17, 2024, issue of ‘Scientific American’ points out that folk songs across the world are similar and are enjoyed by everyone for their tone and tenor.

Benefits of music

When you listen to music, your health appears to improve. It does not matter whether it is prayer, vocal or instrumental, classical or traditional, popular and film songs. The Johns Hopkins University site says that if you want to keep your brain young, play or listen to music. Learning to sing or to play an instrument improves attention, memory, mood and quality of life. This is particularly important for school and college students. Some sources have even suggested that music learning or even listening helps elderly people avert age-related problems.

India has several music academies across the country, which hold periodic festivals, where we listen to both established musicians and prominent youngsters singing and playing instruments in Carnatic, Hindustani and Western styles. Let us attend them and enjoy!