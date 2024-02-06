ADVERTISEMENT

Telenor opens world's southernmost mobile phone station in Antarctica

February 06, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Troll, part of the Norwegian Polar Institute, is staffed year-round, conducting research and collecting data ranging from the study of glaciers and geology to the weather, climate and radiation

Reuters

Norway’s Telenor said it had opened the world’s southernmost mobile phone base station in Antarctica, bringing regular cellphone services to a corner of the frozen continent for the first time. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Norway's Telenor said on Monday it had opened the world's southernmost mobile phone base station in Antarctica, bringing regular cellphone services to a corner of the frozen continent for the first time.

The new 4G service covering the remote Troll research station and its surroundings will boost security for scientists and staff and enable the use of internet-of-things devices that collect and upload real-time information, the group said.

Troll, part of the Norwegian Polar Institute, is staffed year-round, conducting research and collecting data ranging from the study of glaciers and geology to the weather, climate and radiation.

ALSO READ
Antarctic winter sea ice hits 'extreme' record low

The new service complements Telenor's recent establishment of the planet's northernmost mobile towers at the Ny-Aalesund settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, said Telenor executive Christian Skottun, whose unit built both facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This opens up new possibilities for collecting data from sensors in a harsh climate environment," Skottun told Reuters.

Although the mobile phone technology used is the same as elsewhere, special provisions were taken to protect the equipment from high-speed winds and low temperatures, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US