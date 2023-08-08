HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supernovae – the universe’s engines

August 08, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
This image by NASA shows the star Wolf-Rayet 124, center, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022. A surrounding nebula is made of material cast off from the aging star and from dust produced in the ensuing turbulence. The telescope captured the rare and fleeting phase of the star on the cusp of death.

This image by NASA shows the star Wolf-Rayet 124, center, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022. A surrounding nebula is made of material cast off from the aging star and from dust produced in the ensuing turbulence. The telescope captured the rare and fleeting phase of the star on the cusp of death.

Watching the night sky can bring a sense of peace and calm to a troubled soul, but beyond the vision of naked human eyes lies a universe bustling with activity. One particular violent source of bustle – and indeed a cosmic engine that drives the evolution of new stars and planets – is the supernova. A supernova happens when a particularly massive star has exhausted fuel to fuse and blows up.

A star is a delicate balance between two forces: the outward energy and pressure created by nuclear fusion and the implosive tug of gravity, the result of the star’s large mass.

Also Read | Want to catch a supernova? There’s a new app for that 

When a star can no longer fuse the nuclei of an element and release more energy than required to fuse them, gravity starts to gain the upper hand. The star will soon collapse in a brief amount of time, causing its outer shells to explode. This is a core-collapse supernova.

Another type of supernova occurs when two stars – one or both of which are white dwarfs – orbiting each other collide or one of the white dwarfs absorbs enough matter from the other star. Either way, the result is a thermal runaway supernova.

A supernova expels large amounts of energy, radiation, and elements into the space around it. The heavy metals found in earth’s crust – including the gold that we prize and the uranium that we use in nuclear reactors – were first created in the crucible of some supernova aeons ago.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.