Supermoon rises over the top of a roof of an old godown at Sewree, Mumbai. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

A spectacular sight for those traversing on the Necklace Road stretch in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Photo: K.V.S. GIRI

A passenger plane, with the supermoon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. Photo: REUTERS

The moon is seen through fireworks over Times Square during New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York. Photo: REUTERS

A bronze statue of General George Washington silhouetted by the supermoon in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: AP

The supermoon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta. Photo: REUTERS

The supermoon rising behind street lights in Ronda, Spain. Photo: REUTERS