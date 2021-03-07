Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Þingvellir National Park in Iceland is one of only two places in the entire world where you can see two certain geological features above the earth’s surface. (The other place is in Africa.) These two features have been moving apart over history at a rate of 2 cm a year. In the gap between them, there is a lake where you can go diving. The two features are known as ‘North American’ and ‘Eurasian’, and in other places when they move, they usually cause natural disasters. What are these two features that are responsible for the world looking how it is today?