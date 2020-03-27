Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. The human T-lymphotropic virus (HTLV) is known to cause a certain type of cancer and they are able to transform human lymphocytes so that they can sustain themselves in-vitro. This virus has co-evolved with humans for thousands of years and is used to study prehistoric migration patterns. They also affect a certain type of animal known as Cercopithecidae, which are very closely related to us. This is one of the facts that support the theory of evolution. What other animals can the HTLV affect?