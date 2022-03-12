Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On March 13, 1781, the astronomer and composer William Herschel spotted what he thought was a comet while looking at the constellation of Gemini. He made a note of it and reported the sighting to the Astronomer Royal. After several weeks of verification and consultation he determined it to be a new planet and called it ‘Georgian Star’. This was the first planet to be discovered since antiquity and made him famous. What planet was this which we now know by another name?