Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Keep your face to the Sun, and you will never see the shadows: Helen Keller
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. On February 13, 1633, this Italian astronomer arrived in Rome for trial before Inquisition for professing his theory of Heliocentrism. It was the belief that the earth revolves around the Sun and not vice versa as the Roman Catholic Church professed in its faith. Some of the arguments he had for his theory were the cyclic nature of tides and comets. For his beliefs he was placed under house arrest till his death. Which astronomer with a two-word name that differs just by one letter was this?
1. On April 28, 2021, humanity touched the sun. After just observing the source of all energy and reason for life on Earth the NASA Parker Solar Probe became the first artificial object to enter the upper atmosphere of the sun. The name of this layer is a reference to the ‘crown-like’ appearance it has. What is the name of the layer, which it unfortunately shares with another phenomenon that affected us all in 2021?
1. Manufactured by a company started by Alexander Annin, these are made of nylon and cloth costing NASA $5.50 each. Under normal conditions under the protection of our atmosphere, these would fade severely over the decades in bright sunlight. There are six of these in a particular place, which have been exposed to intense ultraviolet radiation from the sun for more than 50 years. What used to be bright red, white and blue are now bleached white. What are these six things?
1. The world’s largest permanent scale model of the solar system is spread over a country with the ‘Sun’ being represented by the Avicii Arena, which is the largest hemispherical building in the world. Built on a scale of 1:20 million, the arena is 360 ft in diameter, the Earth is a 65 cm model at a museum 7.5 km from the arena, and Pluto is near Dellen lake, 305 km away. Which country is this?
1. Legend had it that a certain race of people used a special stone to navigate their ships even when there was minimal sunlight. In 2013, a crystal was found at a shipwreck among the navigational tools, which turned out to be Icelandic Spar or calcite crystal. It is theorised that the rhombohedral shape of calcite crystals refract or polarise light in such a way to create a single image that ensure you know it is pointing east-west. This could have helped which race become the dominant power in the overcast northern seas?
1. This iconic structure weighs 7,300 tonnes and stands 324 metres tall. Made of iron, it is a victim to thermal expansion, which is the tendency of matter to change shape, volume or area due to change in temperature. A scientific study calculated that due to one side facing the sun, the top of this structure could shift away from the sun by up to 18 cm. Which major tourist attraction is this on which on a hot day you could be standing at an incline?
1. The barycentre is the centre of mass of two heavenly bodies that orbit one another, and the point around which the bodies orbit. A certain heavenly body is so heavy that the sun orbits a point between itself and that body. The body actually orbits a point outside of the sun itself. Which heavenly body is this, which if Earth is the size of a one rupee coin, will be the size of a basketball?
1. The moon’s diameter is 3,747 km across. The sun is 375 times bigger at 1.39 million km across. The moon is currently 384,400 km from Earth and the sun is 390 times further at 149.6 million km. This extraordinary close coincidence of size and distance (375/390) is responsible for what optical illusion?
1. The two villages of Rjukan in Norway, and Viganella in Italy, are both situated in deep valleys where mountains block the sun’s rays for up to six months every year. To fix the issue, the founder of Rjukan, in 1913, came up with ‘Solspeil’, an idea that he couldn’t follow through. Viganella in 2006 was the first to follow his idea and installed something on a nearby peak. Rjukan, 100 years later in 2013, got a heliostat that provides a 6,500 square foot beam of sunshine into the town square below. What is ‘Solspeil’ or what did these towns do?
1. Akira Kurosawa was a legendary Japanese filmmaker who inspired many generations. In 1950 he made Rashomon, which was a radical masterpiece. It had a non-linear narrative, multiple points of view and daring new camera angles. He loved using nature as a setting and its elements as effects. What did he do for the first time for which reason he is featured in this quiz?