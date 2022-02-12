Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. The two villages of Rjukan in Norway, and Viganella in Italy, are both situated in deep valleys where mountains block the sun’s rays for up to six months every year. To fix the issue, the founder of Rjukan, in 1913, came up with ‘Solspeil’, an idea that he couldn’t follow through. Viganella in 2006 was the first to follow his idea and installed something on a nearby peak. Rjukan, 100 years later in 2013, got a heliostat that provides a 6,500 square foot beam of sunshine into the town square below. What is ‘Solspeil’ or what did these towns do?