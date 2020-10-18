Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘It's good to know where you come from. It makes you what you are today. It's DNA, it’s in your blood’
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. On October 18, 1962, three gentlemen, James, Francis and Maurice, won the Nobel Prize for Medicine. Two things played an important role in the events that led to the prize. One was a chat they had over a drink at the Eagle Pub in Cambridge and the other was some amazing work by Rosalind Franklin, an X-ray crystallographer, who was unfortunately not given credit for her work. What revolutionary discovery was this that spiralled science into a dizzy?
1. GATTACA is a 1997 American science fiction film starring Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law. The film presents a biopunk vision of a future society driven by eugenics where potential children are conceived through genetic manipulation to ensure they possess the best hereditary traits of their parents. What does the title ‘GATTACA’ refer to?
1. In zebrafish this genetic mutation results in very small ears; in fruit flies the same mutation causes the wings to develop in a swirly pattern. The name of the mutation is a reference to a famous painter who had a troubled life. In the zebrafish gene it subtly references an important event in the person’s life, while the fruit fly gene creates a wing pattern reminiscent of one of his most famous works. What is the name of the mutation?
1. Every cell in your body has DNA. The lone exception is a set of cells which destroy their nucleus after maturation as it is no longer needed as part of the maturation process. This lack of nucleus (hence DNA) gives it more space to carry out its main function, which is to carry oxygen. What cells are these that get their scientific and common name because of their colour?
1. There are various types of DNA. The most common one is B-DNA and the rest are A-DNA, C-DNA, D-DNA, and the rare Z-DNA. Of these, Z-DNA is unique in its structure as it shares a recessive trait which only 10% of all humans have, but 23% of Wimbledon winners, 30% Test cricket batsmen, and a remarkable 47% of the last 15 U.S. presidents have it. What is special about Z-DNA?
1. Phenylthiocarbamide is a chemical present in plants from the Brassica genus that is either tasteless or very bitter depending on a person’s genes. Any mutation in the TAS2R38 taste receptor gene can cause you to either like or dislike any part of these plants. Two of these are some of the most debated vegetables at most homes. What are these vegetables that you might get in a salad and pasta?
1. These animals are known for their uncanny ability to solve complex problems, giving them almost human like intelligence. Scientists discovered that this could be due to the animal’s ability to edit the contents of its own DNA at any time it wants and programme it to make certain enzymes for a particular situation. What animal is this that has such a cool trick added to its already impressive abilities, such as disappearing in an ink cloud?
1. All humans have 99.9% similar DNA and the remaining 0.01% is enough to identify different DNA sequences and tell each human apart based on it. Of the similar part you share 98.7% with the only two animals in the genus ‘Pan’. Unfortunately, this huge similarity is not enough to earn them protection from humans and currently both are highly endangered. What are these two animals who are more closely related to you than anything else on the planet?
1. Under very rare circumstance a person can have two completely different DNA profiles. A person can undergo a bone marrow transplant where the donor’s bone marrow continues making blood cells that have the donor’s DNA. Sometimes during a normal pregnancy the mother might retain some of her baby’s DNA. The term for these people comes from Greek mythology where it is the name of a fire-breathing monster resembling a lion in the front, a goat in the middle, and a dragon behind. What term is this?
1. The Bengaluru Tech Summit is one of India’s largest, most comprehensive tech events. On November 20, they will stage India’s biggest bio quiz centred on DNA (hosted by yours truly). Bangtan Boys are the world’s most popular boy band currently. One of their biggest hits is ‘DNA’ which has the lines ‘The DNA in my veins tells me you’re the one I’ve been searching for’. By what acronym are both these excellent entities known?