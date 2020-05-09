Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. On May 10, 1752, this polymath did his most famous experiment. Till then the connection between electricity and lightning was not fully understood and he wanted to prove that a lightning bolt discharged electricity. He stepped out during a storm and did something dangerous which at other times would be fun. Who was this and what did he do?
1. The Bedford Level experiment was carried out along the Old Bedford River on the Cambridgeshire Fens in England in the late 19th century. The initial observations by Samuel Rowbotham led to an inference that went against common scientific knowledge. But 40 years later, Alfred Wallace realised that Rowbotham had not taken atmospheric refraction into account and redid the calculations which proved the opposite. This river was chosen because of its uninterrupted straight line for 9.7 km and still waters, which meant the horizon could be calculated. What was proven, thanks to this river, which we now take for granted?
1. In 1586, Simon Stevin and Jan Cornets de Groot conducted an experiment which proved that objects of identical size and different weights fall at the same speed. They did this by dropping lead balls from a church tower in the Dutch city of Delft. This was based on an earlier thought experiment by a famous Italian scientist who wanted to use a particular monument (which still exists) because of its weird angle. Who was this scientist and what was the monument?
1. In 1801 Thomas Young demonstrated a revolutionary theory with a relatively simple experiment. Called as a ‘double-slit’ experiment, he focused a laser beam on a plate which had two parallel slits and the light passing through the slits was observed on a screen behind the plate. Alternate bright and dark bands were seen but it was also found to be absorbed as individual particles at discrete points of the screen. What did this prove which is an integral concept of Quantum mechanics?
1. Hippolyte Fizeau and Léon Foucault were two friends who used to take images of the Sun and studied the infrared spectrum of sunlight in the 1800s. They had a falling out and went on to do the same experiment but with different instruments. Subsequently both were used to establish the same entity accurately. What was established which, as far as we know right now, is the fastest thing in the Universe?
1. French physicist Léon Foucault conceived of a simple experiment to provide evidence of the Earth’s rotation. In 1851, he debuted his experiment at the Panthéon in Paris. All he needed was a 67-metre-long wire and a 28 kilogram lead ball. What is this simple device that one can now see in many museums around the world (including one at the Panthéon till this day)?
1. Heron’s fountain is a hydraulic experiment from the 1st century by physicist Hero of Alexandria. Without any outside power it forces water from a pool into a fountain within the pool. This experiment has been also thought to explain a certain geological phenomenon which is known for its well-timed occurrence. Which phenomenon is this that is also powered by geothermal energy?
1. German scientist and mayor of the town of Magdeburg, Otto von Guericke had designed the world’s first vacuum pump and on May 8, 1654, he created a vacuum between two hemispheres and got two teams of 15 horses each to pull it apart, which couldn’t. This dramatic experiment proved the power of the same entity that helps you drink your juice through a straw. What was this experiment about?
1. American physicist Robert A. Millikan was awarded the 1923 Nobel Prize for his work in measuring the charge of an electron. He did this by observing tiny electrically charged droplets of a liquid dropping between two plates. What nondescript liquid did he use to earn his Nobel Prize?
1. The Allassonic effect, is a phenomenon of wave mechanics which was first documented by Frank Crawford in 1982. It refers to the fact that the pitch heard from tapping a cup of hot liquid rises after the addition of a soluble powder. The other name given to this effect refers to the original beverage Crawford was apparently making. What is the name of the effect that should remind you of something to have during a cold evening?
