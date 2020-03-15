Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘My books are like water; those of the great geniuses are wine. (Fortunately) everybody drinks water’
1/10
1. The United Nations celebrates March 22 as World Water day since 1993 and is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The day is used to campaign to raise money for water projects. The main focus is on universal access to clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. By what fitting acronym is this known as?
1. Water is the only substance on earth that is found naturally in three forms: liquid, solid and gas. In liquid form it is incredibly sticky. The molecules tend to stick to things, especially each other. This keeps us alive, as it means water can pull blood up narrow vessels in the body, often against the force of gravity. What is the name for this very vital property of water?
1. This unique type of water is isotonic and sterile and is close to the liquid inside the red blood cells. It has low sodium and high potassium, which is the opposite of standard saline that has high sodium and low potassium. However, in an emergency this water can be injected directly into the blood stream as a substitute for an intravenous bag. What is this water which you would usually have on the roadside on a summer day?
1. These animals spend most of their lives in water although they come from a class of animals who usually prefer staying above ground. They don’t have ready access to fresh drinking water but they have evolved to drink salt water. This is because they have a supraorbital gland, which lets them filtrate the salt from the water. What animals are these that are found pretty much only in the southern hemisphere?
1. Most of the smoke you see billowing up during this exciting event is not exhaust. It is water vapour from the pool of water under the vehicle designed to absorb the acoustic shock waves that could otherwise tear it apart. A 290-ft-high water tank filled with more than 11 lakh litres of water empties in 41 seconds before the event. This reduces the immense sound pressure created by half. What event is this that has an iconic countdown sequence?
1. Leonardo da Vinci loved water. He developed plans for floating snowshoes, a breathing device for underwater exploration, and a diving bell that could attack ships from below. All of these came from the same period when he settled in a city and worked with his mathematician friend Luca Pacioli. Which city (where he stayed only for one year), unsurprisingly, is the cause for all these aquatic inventions?
1. The Mpemba effect is a temperature-dependent process in which hot water can freeze faster than cold water. It is named after Erasto Bartholomeo Mpemba, who discovered this effect when he was 13 years old and in school. He noticed it when he was in cooking class and was trying to make something faster than his classmates. What popular item was Mpemba trying to make in the freezer when he discovered this unusual physical phenomena?
1. This phenomenon you might have observed is not because of a certain body part absorbing the water or washing away the oil, but because of an evolutionary trait developed over thousands of years caused by the brain to improve your chances of survival underwater. This visible change is caused by blood vessels constricting below the skin. What is this phenomenon?
1. Americans and Russians in this particular place have separate water supplies. While the U.S. water uses iodine for bacteria control, Russia uses silver. If these substances mix, a silver-iodine precipitate forms in the water, which may clog the sublimator and cause major issues. This is because there is no source of water for at least 400 km. Where does this unique situation occur?
1. Water, unlike almost every other liquid, has a very interesting effect when temperature drops. Water molecules take a more defined shape and arrange themselves in six-sided crystalline structures that are less dense than the liquid form. This has been crucial to life as, though the earth has faced successive ice ages, there has always been liquid water for life to continue evolving since lakes and rivers freeze from the top down. What happens to water when it freezes?
