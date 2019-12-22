Quiz: This week, it's all about Mathematics

1. An obelus is a symbol resembling a small dagger. It comes from the ancient Greek word for a sharpened stick. It is commonly used to denote a simple mathematical function and you might have seen it on some old calculators. The first use of an obelus for this purpose was by Johann Rahn in 1659 in his algebra book Teutsche Algebra. Nowadays the obelus has started giving way to ‘Solidus’ which is what you would probably find on your computer keyboard. What function do these symbols refer to and what is Solidus better known as?