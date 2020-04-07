Sunday Quiz: All about medical history

1. Born on April 5, 1827, Joseph ___ was an English surgeon who was a pioneer in antiseptic surgery. After studying Louis Pasteur’s work in microbiology he promoted the use of carbolic acid (now known as phenol) as an antiseptic. He found that after spraying instruments it reduced incidences of gangrene and he instructed surgeons to wash their hands with 5% carbolic acid solutions. He became known as the ‘Father of modern surgery’. In 1879, an antiseptic (which we now know as a mouthwash) was named after him. What is this antiseptic and what was his full name?