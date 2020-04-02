Watch | Steep rise in India’s COVID-19 cases

There has been an alarming spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India. The first case was detected on January 30, 2020. It took 45 days for that number to reach 100, suggesting a slow spread of the disease.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better. However, the situation began to change.

It took only 9 days for the total number of positive cases to reach 500. And just 5 days later, India crossed the 1000 mark. Furthermore, it took only one day to reach 1200, and just one more to reach 1500.

Going by global trends, this is an exponential increase. While it took 44 days for the total confirmed cases globally to reach the 1 lakh mark, it took only three days for a jump from 6 lakh to 8 lakh. It took 58 days to record 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

But, only 8 more days for the global toll to cross 30,000.

The Health Ministry, however, says the rate of increase has been slower than some of the developed nations. Meanwhile, the testing rates in India continue to be significantly lower than that of other countries. Until March 29, more than 34,500 tests were conducted