SSLV-D2 will lift off from Sriharikota on February 10

February 10, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will undertake the second development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday from Sriharikota. SSLV-D2 will lift off precisely at 09:18 hours IST from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle is intended to inject ISRO’s EOS-07, U.S.-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start-up Space Kidz’s AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450-km circular orbit in its 15 minutes flight.

EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realised by the ISRO. Its mission objective is to design and develop payload instruments compatible with micro satellite bus and new technologies that are required for future operational satellites. It would also design and develop a micro satellite accommodating new technology payloads in a quick turn-around time. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload.

Weighing around 10.2 kg, Janus-1 is a technology demonstrator, smart satellite mission based on Antaris software platform. A 8.7-kg satellite, AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

According to details provided by ISRO, SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.