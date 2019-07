American, Italian and Russian astronauts blasted off into space on Saturday, in a launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA’s Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency are part of the crew.

The blast off comes on the same date that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon in 1969.