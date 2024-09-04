ADVERTISEMENT

South African scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite

Published - September 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The rare meteorite fragment weighs less than 90 grams with a diameter of less than 5 cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite

Reuters

A researcher holds a fragment of meteorite during a press conference where researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explain the entry of a meteorite into Earth’s atmosphere over South Africa last week, in Gqeberha, South Africa, September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South African scientists on Tuesday (August 3, 2024) unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in a town in the country's Eastern Cape province last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.

‘Rare, unique’: Diyodar meteorite in 2022 was India’s first aubrite in 170 years

The rare meteorite fragment - black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior - weighs less than 90 grams (3.2 ounces) with a diameter of less than 5 cm (2 inches) and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight," Roger Gibson, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand's (Wits) School of Geosciences, told a news conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sitting on her grandparents' porch in Nqweba, 9-year-old Eli-ze du Toit saw a dark rock fall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.

"I just heard this rumbling sound. And then I just noticed this rock falling out of the sky and then I went to go pick it up and it was still warm," said du Toit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US