GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South African scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite

The rare meteorite fragment weighs less than 90 grams with a diameter of less than 5 cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite

Published - September 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Reuters
A researcher holds a fragment of meteorite during a press conference where researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explain the entry of a meteorite into Earth’s atmosphere over South Africa last week, in Gqeberha, South Africa, September 3, 2024.

A researcher holds a fragment of meteorite during a press conference where researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explain the entry of a meteorite into Earth’s atmosphere over South Africa last week, in Gqeberha, South Africa, September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South African scientists on Tuesday (August 3, 2024) unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in a town in the country's Eastern Cape province last month.

Residents in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.

‘Rare, unique’: Diyodar meteorite in 2022 was India’s first aubrite in 170 years

The rare meteorite fragment - black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior - weighs less than 90 grams (3.2 ounces) with a diameter of less than 5 cm (2 inches) and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.

"Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight," Roger Gibson, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand's (Wits) School of Geosciences, told a news conference.

Sitting on her grandparents' porch in Nqweba, 9-year-old Eli-ze du Toit saw a dark rock fall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.

"I just heard this rumbling sound. And then I just noticed this rock falling out of the sky and then I went to go pick it up and it was still warm," said du Toit.

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general) / astronomy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.