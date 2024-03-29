Song lyrics are getting simpler, more repetitive: study

But she emphasised that lyrics can be a "mirror of society" which reflect how a culture's values, emotions and preoccupations change over time.
"What we have also been witnessing in the last 40 years is a drastic change in the music landscape -- from how music is sold to how music is produced," Zangerle told AFP.
Over the 40 years studied, there was repeated upheaval in how people listened to music. The vinyl records and cassette tapes of the 1980s gave way to the CDs of the 90s, then the arrival of the internet led to the algorithm-driven streaming platforms of today.
For the study in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers looked at the emotions expressed in lyrics, how many different and complicated words were used, and how often they were repeated.
"Across all genres, lyrics had a tendency to become more simple and more repetitive," Zangerle summarised.
The results also confirmed previous research which had shown a decrease in positive, joyful lyrics over time and a rise in those that express anger, disgust or sadness.
Lyrics have also become much more self-obsessed, with words such as "me" or "mine" becoming much more popular.
The number of repeated lines rose most in rap over the decades, Zangerle said -- adding that it obviously had the most lines to begin with.