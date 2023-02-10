ADVERTISEMENT

Something funky just happened near the sun’s north pole — why it matters

February 10, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Scientists also observed a filament form a polar whirlwind for the first time.

The Hindu Bureau

Unique 3D model of the sun with surface activity and solar flares. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What it is: Recently, the sun puzzled many scientists with a large prominence near its north pole. A prominence is like a flare but remains rooted on the sun’s surface. A chunk of it broke off and circled the Sun’s north pole like a vortex, space-weather forecaster Tamitha Skov tweeted. She included a video recorded by NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory, adding that the event’s “Implications for understanding the sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated”.

Why it matters: According to a report by Space.com, this type of solar activity has been observed at the 55º latitude every 11 years — the duration of each solar cycle. The solar magnetic field reverses itself over this cycle. While scientists are familiar with the ebb and flow of solar activity, why such flares erupt near this particular latitude every cycle has remained unanswered. In this particular event, scientists also observed a filament form a polar whirlwind for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US