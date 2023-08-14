  • On July 21, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its Chandrayaan 3 mission. While Chandrayaan 3 has a complicated mission, a lot has gone into increasing the chances of its success, including how its instruments were built and tested. A journey through space – even as short as the one from earth to the moon – is an adventure in which the spacecraft’s own needs need to be balanced against the harsh demands of spaceflight.
  • With all possible outcomes in mind, scientists and engineers use advanced engineering techniques to design and manufacture the corresponding electronics, and these are commonly called radiation-hardened electronics.
  • Vacuum, extreme temperatures, and radiation make for a brutal workplace in which to perform one’s job, so only the most resilient, sophisticated, and smart solutions survive.