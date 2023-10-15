Skygazers watch ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse over Western Hemisphere

October 15, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - Albuquerque, United States

Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse.

A crowd of people wearing protective eyewear gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of many across the western United States watching as the Moon passed between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet.

Since it is so distant, it did not cover the Sun completely, creating a “ring of fire” effect that brought cheers from the crowd in Albuquerque.

“It’s majestic. We’re in awe,” said one viewer in Albuquerque, Shannon Cozad.

In the course of just a few hours the most striking “path of the annularity” was crossing a handful of major cities, including Eugene, Oregon and San Antonio, Texas, with partial eclipse phases lasting an hour or two before and after.

“It’s kind of like a black hole,” said Mubaraq Sokunbi, an excited eight-year-old who was at a hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque with his family. “The moon covers the sun and then there’s a ring around it.”

At any given location, the eclipse will be visible from between 30 seconds and five minutes -- but people were urged to take safety precautions and use solar viewing glasses, and never regular sunglasses, to preserve their vision.

“Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer -- the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury,” NASA said.

The eclipse was crossing into Mexico and Central America, then into South America through Colombia and northern Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

‘Sounding rockets’

The event also serves as a dress rehearsal before a total eclipse set for April 2024.

Both eclipses are going to be “absolutely breathtaking for science,” said Madhulika Guhathakurta, a heliophysics program scientist.

Solar eclipses have a noticeable effect on the upper atmosphere, such as the ionosphere, which is full of charged particles and responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves.

“Although the atmospheric effects of solar eclipses have been studied for over 50 years, many unanswered questions remain,” said Ms. Guhathakurta.

To study these effects, NASA was launching three rockets on Saturday from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to gather data on the electric and magnetic fields, electron density and temperature.

A total eclipse took place in 2017 in the United States. After next April’s total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046.

